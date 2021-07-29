Kano govt denies banning women from driving  

Kano State Government has debunked rumours on its purported plan to women, regardless of their faith, from driving in the state.

The denial was contained in a   statement by the state Commissioner for Information Mr Muhammed Garba, and made available to newsmen on Thursday, in Kano.

He described the trending online as “fallacious” and baseless, with no credible source.

“The trending story lacks credibility and that is why it is wholly attributed to a source that cannot be substantiated,’’ he added.

Garba pointed out state government would not decide in “a secret meeting” a critical issue that had to do with its teeming populace, adding that even in Saudi Arabia, the authorities had in 2018 lifted the decades- law that banned women from driving.

He expressed delight that some of the scholars who were quoted to have supported the alleged ,  had already dissociated themselves from it.(NAN)

