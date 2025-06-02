Kano Govt. declares Eid break for schools

The Kano State Government has announced the Eid-el-Kabir holiday for all primary and secondary schools across the state.

Commissioner for Education, Dr Ali Makoda, made the announcement

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Commissioner for Education, Dr Ali Makoda, made the announcement on Sunday in a statement by Ministry of Education’s Public Enlightenment Director, Mr Balarabe Kiru.

Makoda said the holiday begins on Wednesday, June 4, with boarding students observing the break until June 15. Day students are expected to return on Monday, June 16.

Parents and guardians of boarding students have been asked to collect their wards on the morning of June 4.

The commissioner confirmed that all other parts of the 2024/2025 academic calendar remain unchanged, including all official holidays.

Makoda urged parents to ensure timely return of their children after the break.

He also thanked residents for their ongoing support and wished all students a peaceful and joyful Eid celebration.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)