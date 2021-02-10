The Kano Executive Council has approved the constitution of a committee to formulate a holistic sports policy for the state, according to Mr Muhammed Garba, state Commissioner for Information.

Disclosing this in a statement made available to newsmen, on Wednesday, in Kano, Garba said that the committee, to be chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, would work towards reclaiming the state’s top position in sports.

“The committee would also ensure a harmonious relationship between the state ministry of sports, state sports commission and the office of the special adviser to the governor on Sports.

“The committee would also evolve ways of making sports a viable source of Internally Generated Revenue,” the statement said.

Garba further explained that the committee would design a strategy for private sector funding of sports, to complement the government’s budgetary allocation to the sector.

“The committee was also mandated to work with the state education ministry, to identify talented youths who would be groomed to achieve better prospects in sports,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee’s members include: the state commissioners for information, youths and sports, chairman Kano sports commission, special adviser to the Governor on sports and the chairman, Kano Pillars football club. (NAN)