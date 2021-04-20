The Kano State Government has commended the state’s Ramadan Free Feeding Committee for effectively distributing quality food to the less privileged.

Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba gave the commendation on Tuesday while monitoring the feeding exercise in many parts of Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Garba, who is also the Chairman of the Breakfast Review Committee, said the cooks were following all the COVID-19 rules.

He urged the beneficiaries to be orderly and be COVID-19 protocol-compliant.

Garba further appealed to philanthropists in the state to also support the free feeding programme in order to reach the grassroots.

He noted that since the inception of the present administration in the state it had annually provided free feeding for the less privileged in the month of Ramadan.

The 2021 free Ramadan feeding started in all the 44 local government areas of the state about a week ago. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

