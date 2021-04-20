Kano Govt. commends Ramadan feeding committee

The Kano State Government has commended the state’s Ramadan Free Feeding Committee for effectively distributing food to the privileged.

for Information Muhammad Garba gave the commendation on Tuesday while monitoring the feeding exercise in many parts Nassarawa Area the state.

Garba, who is also the Chairman the Breakfast Review Committee, said the cooks were following all the COVID-19 rules.

He urged the beneficiaries to be orderly and be COVID-19 protocol-compliant.

Garba further appealed to philanthropists in the state to also support the free feeding programme in order to reach the grassroots.

He noted that since the inception of the present administration in the state it had annually provided free feeding for the privileged in the month of Ramadan.

The free Ramadan feeding started in all the 44 areas of the state about a week ago. (NAN)

