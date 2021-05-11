The Kano State Government in collaboration with Al-Basar Foundation and Mamma Eye Specialist Hospital, Kano, has commenced free eye screening for 6,000 people in the state.

The Executive Secretary Kano Primary Health Care Board, Dr Tijjani Hussain, made this known on Tuesday at the inauguration of the exercise at Tsanyawa Local Government Area, Kano.



Hussain, who said that the programme would be conducted bi-annually, explained that over 6,000 people drawn from the 12 selected local government areas were expected to benefit from the pilot free eye screening exercise.

Commenting on the exercise, the State Primary Eye Care Coordinator, Mr Kamilu Saleh, said the exercise would provide free medical eye treatment to patients in addition to the screening.

He said that no fewer than 180 people would benefit from cataract surgery, adding that 110 people would undergo free cataract surgery in Tsanyawa local government area.



The District head of Tsanyawa, Alhaji Dayyabu Aliyu, commended the effort of the present administration in the state for its commitment to the provision of qualitative healthcare services for the people.

Aliyu called on the people in the state to support the state government in its effort to provide quality healthcare for the people.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano government in April introduced free eye care into its primary healthcare services and established 12 eye care centres across the 44 local government areas. (NAN)

