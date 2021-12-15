Kano Govt. assures completion of Yansabo Dam

The Kano State government has assured that the Yansabo Earth Dam in Tofa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Dr Kabiru Getso, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, said this when he inspected the project at Yansabo community in Tofa LGA on Wednesday.

Gesto said that the dam which was about 65 per cent completed would be commissioned and put to use in 2022.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of the work done, saying that the dam was important to the economic development of the state.

He said that the state government has already paid about N70 million as compensation to farmers displaced by the dam project.

“The dam will boost irrigation and other farming activities as well as other socio-economic activities of the people in general,” Getso said.

Mr Yusuf Bashaya, the Project Manager, promised that work would be completed within the stipulated time.

Bushaya said the dam has two canals through which water would be channeled to 1.7 km farmlands for irrigation farming.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dam project is being funded by the world bank through the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project.(NAN)

