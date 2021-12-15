Kano Govt. assures completion of Yansabo Dam

December 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Kano State government has assured the Yansabo Earth Dam in Tofa Area (LGA) the state will be completed in the first quarter 2022.

Dr Kabiru Getso, the state’s for Environment, said this when he inspected the project at Yansabo community in Tofa LGA on Wednesday.

Gesto said the dam which was about 65 per cent completed would be commissioned and put to use in 2022.

He expressed satisfaction with the level the work done, saying the dam was important to the economic the state.

He said the state government has already paid about N70 million as compensation to farmers displaced by the dam project.

“The dam will boost irrigation and other farming activities as well as other socio-economic activities the people in general,” Getso said.

Mr Yusuf Bashaya, the Project Manager, work would be completed within the stipulated time.

Bushaya said the dam has two canals which water would be channeled to 1.7 km farmlands for irrigation farming.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports the dam project is being funded by the world bank the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Project.(NAN)

Tags: ,