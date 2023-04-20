Kano Govt approves welfare package for judicial officers

By Aminu Garko

The Kano Executive Council has approved the implementation of a newly introduced welfare and retirement benefit package for judicial officers in the state.

The welfare comprises the provision of a house, a three-bedroom apartment, a two-room guest chalet, a two-room boys’ quarters, an office facility and the surrounding wall.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council meeting in Kano.

Garba explained that the welfare package introduced and being implemented at the federal level is in accordance, with the National Judicial Council (NJC) Resolution on Welfare and Retirement Package for judicial officers, retired High Court Judges and Khadis of the Court of Appeals.

“The newly employed consultants are to commence with CONMES six rather than five, while nurses, pharmacists and other clinical staff are also to be skipped from CONHESS nine to 11 while skipping CONHESS 10,” he added.

The commissioner said the cost commitments of skipping for doctors currently working stood at N43million, while for the other clinical staff, the difference in salary is N29.7million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NJC on Jan.19, criticised the failure of some state governments to pay up the benefits of retired judges in their states.

The NJC asked the “offending states” to immediately pay up the retirement benefits being owed to retired judges.

The NJC asked the defaulting states to step up their legal obligations on payment of retirement benefits to judicial officers.

The NJC also directed state Chief Judges to “file reports on compliance, to reach the Council not later than 1 April.

NAN reports that many judges were said not to have a home of their own after retirement because they are poorly paid while in active service.

Disturbed by judges’ poor pay which has remained stagnant since 2008, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sebastian Hon, filed a suit to compel the relevant federal government officials and its relevant agencies to approve an improved salary scale for judges.

Ruling on the suit in July 2022, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuj ordered a substantial increment in the salaries of the CJN and other Nigerian judges.

The court ordered the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to immediately raise the salary of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to N10 million monthly from the current N3.4 million per annum, said to be far below what is earned by his counterparts in other countries.

The judge also ordered the RMAFC to review the salaries of other heads of courts and their judges ranging between N9 million to N7 million monthly. (NAN)