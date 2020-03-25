Kano Govt. approves N74 m examination fees, others

Kano State Government says it has approved the release of N74 million for payment of various examination fees for indigent students in the state.Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner for Information, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.Garba disclosed that the amount were approved for release by the special State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.He said that N38 million was approved for release to facilitate conduct of Interim Joint Matriculation Examination (IJMB) at the College of Education and Preliminary Studies as well as Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso College of Arts and Remedial Studies, respectively.

The commissioner explained that the council also approved over N15 million and another sum of N11 million for the 2020 National Examination Commission (NECO) and National Board for Technical Education Examination (NABTEB) examinations fees for qualified candidates of College of Science and Technical Schools Board.

Garba added that the council equally approved the release of over N10 million as compensation for demolished service station at Kano Line Terminus, belonging to Messrs Equatorial Petroleum Coastal and Process Limited, affected by the construction of State Road/Kofar Nassarawa Flyover. (NAN)