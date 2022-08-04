Kano Govt approves N6.8bn for Contributory Healthcare Agency

Aisha Ahmed

Kano State Government has approved N6.891 billion to fast track implementation of 2022 budget of irs Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHCMA).

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.He said the State Excutive Council (SEC) had approved review of the composition of 21-member Kano State Council of Emirs, to include representatives of the security agencies.





Garba said the Council also approved renaming of the Girls Science and Technical College, Gwarmai, to Hajiya Mariya Sunusi Dantata, mother of business mogul, Aliko Dangote.The gesture, he said was sequel to the request by the Committee on Education and Elders in Bebeji Local Government Area, in recognition of Dangote’s contribution to education development in the state.





He said the SEC also approved contract for construction of two roads at Tumfafi town in Dawakin Tofa, construction of two cell culverts to control flooding at Katsina Road, and procurement of firefighting operational vehicles. (NAN)

