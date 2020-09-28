Kano Govt approves N4.4b health, other projects

Share the news













Kano State Executive Council (SEC), has approved N4.4 billion contracts for the execution of health, roads and other viable projects in the state. Malam Muhammad Garba, the state’s Commissioner of Information, in a statement issued in Kano, said the projects were ratified by the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Government House, Kano. Garba disclosed that N529 million was approved for the procurement and installation of five hybrid G.E. Xray ,projectmachines and accessories at Wudil, Kabo, Sir Muhammadu Sanusi, Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase and Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospitals.

He disclosed that the contract was awarded to Messrs Triomed Supplies and General Enterprises Ltd, adding that under the contract agreement the company would supply printers/UPS; radiation protection, civil engineering and electrical appliances as well as training of personnel. The Commissioner noted that the SEC had ratified over N2 billion contract for the supply of medical equipment, furniture, Information and Communication (ICT) equipment to the upgraded health facilities in Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

Garba said the contract would be handled by Messrs El-Bashir Surgical Nigeria Nigeria Limited and Messrs Baube Solutions Nigeria Limited, respectively. He said: “The council approved the engagement of a foreign technical partners: Team Nigeria Limited for architectural re-design and construction of Kano Cancer Treatment Centre (KCTC). “The council approved the award of N197 million contract to Messrs Conc Steel Engineering Limited for reconstruction of Gashash and Daula Roads, respectively.

“The council also approved the award of N175 million contract to Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited for garden development and landscaping projects at Dangi Underpass/Flyover.” Garba disclosed further that N42 million was approved for the provision of beds and mattresses for hostels at the Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil (KUST). He added that the council equally approved over N17 million for the construction of drains for flood and erosion control at Lakwaya town in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state. The commissioner said that the SEC approved N97 million to settle outstanding liabilities regarding the College of Nursing and Midwifery project in Madobi LGA. “The sum of N39 million is approved to Messrs Mamuda Integrated Limited, while N18 million will be utilised as compensation to owners of property affected by the construction of Civic Centre-Ajasa Link Road, respectively,” he said.

Garba listed other projects to include the rehabilitation of Farm Centre-Sokoto Road at the cost of N19 million and another N38 millio for rehabilitation of the Sabo Bakin-Zuwo Road as well as N42 millio for construction of culvert and drains at Yan-Mota-Kurmi Market in Kano Municipal. (NAN)

