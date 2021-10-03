Kano govt approves N3.9bn for township road projects

Kano State Government has approved the contracts for the construction township roads network in the three Emirate Councils Rano, Gaya and Karaye, at the total cost N3.9 billion.

The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome the state executive council meeting on Sunday in Kano.

Garba said the projects were aimed at bringing about meaningful development, boost the general economic status the state and further endear government to the teeming populace.

He said the council also granted approval for the augmentation the sum N42.3 million as additional cost the contract for the construction of Dala Inland Dry Port internal and access roads network at Zawachili in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

“The increase in the contract followed unearthing additional works which were not captured in the initial Bill Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME).

“The additional works discovered after the contractor handling the project achieved 37 per cent progress, upon advance payment N250 million include, among others, removal unsuitable materials, provision fill material, construction of culverts, provision of vehicular slabs,” he added.

Garba stated that the new contract sum currently stands at N1 .6 billion as against the initial sum N1. 5 billion awarded in July, 2020.

The commissioner also announced the release N1 billion for the implementation some special intervention projects in some local government areas in the state.

He said areas to be covered by the intervention included education, healthcare services, road infrastructure, environment electrification and water supply at various locations the 17 local governments spread across the five emirates in the state.

Garba said the council also granted approval for the supply/installation Information and Communication Technology equipment deployment Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, at the reviewed cost N307 million.

He explained that the supply and installation the facilities at the centre, first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to him was to enhance compliance with global standards in the management of electronic medical record.

“The council has approves of N48 million for the construction of drainage and culverts within Kano Emir’s Palace to prevent flood occurrences due to the absence of defined structures to effectively discharge storm water.

“The council also ratified the sum of N26 million for the contract on flood intervention measures at Gaida Kuka Uku along Madobi-Panshekara Road,” he said. (NAN)

