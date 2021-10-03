Kano govt approves N3.9bn for township road projects

Kano State Government has approved the contracts for the construction township roads network in the three Emirate Councils of Rano, Gaya and Karaye, at the total cost of N3.9 billion.

The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting on Sunday in Kano.

Garba said the projects were aimed at bringing about meaningful development, boost the general economic status of the state and further endear government to the teeming populace.

He said the council also granted approval for the augmentation of the sum of N42.3 million as additional cost of the contract for the construction of Dala Inland Dry Port internal and access roads network at Zawachili in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

“The increase in the contract followed unearthing of additional works which were not captured in the initial Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME).

“The additional works discovered after the contractor handling the project achieved 37 per cent progress, upon advance payment of N250 million include, among others, removal of unsuitable materials, provision of fill material, construction of culverts, provision of vehicular slabs,” he added.

Garba stated that the new contract sum currently stands at N1 .6 billion as against the initial sum of N1. 5 billion awarded in July, 2020.

The commissioner also announced the release of N1 billion for the implementation of some special intervention projects in some local government areas in the state.

He said areas to be covered by the intervention included education, healthcare services, road infrastructure, environment electrification and water supply at various locations of the 17 local governments spread across the five emirates in the state.

Garba said the council also granted approval for the supply/installation of Information and Communication Technology equipment deployment of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, at the reviewed cost of N307 million.

He explained that the supply and installation of the facilities at the centre, first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to him was to enhance compliance with global standards in the management of electronic medical record.

“The council has approves of N48 million for the construction of drainage and culverts within Kano Emir’s Palace to prevent flood occurrences due to the absence of defined structures to effectively discharge storm water.

“The council also ratified the sum of N26 million for the contract on flood intervention measures at Gaida Kuka Uku along Madobi-Panshekara Road,” he said. (NAN)

