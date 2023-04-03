Kano Govt appoints Olubadan Chancellor of Sa’adatu Rimi varsity

By Aminu Garko

The Kano Executive Council has approved the appointment of Oba Moshood Aliiwo, the Olubadan of Ibadan as the Chancellor of the state owned Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this after the council’s meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

Garba said that the council also approved the appointment of Prof. Attahiru Jega, former INEC chairman as Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the governing council .

This, he said, followed the receipt of operational licence from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which recognized the institution as the 61st state university and 222nd university in the Nigerian university system.

Other members of the council are Dr Muhammad Kwankwaso, Hajiya Zulaiha Ahmed, Dr Ibrahim Wunti, Dr Halima Muhammad and Alhaji Sabi’u Bako.

He said the appointment is in accordance with Part III Section 22 of the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education Kumbotso Law.

It states that “there shall be a council which shall be the governing body of the university”, while Sections I, II and III of the second schedule of the law provides that “the visitor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje shall appoint the Chancellor, Pro chancellor/Chairma of the council and external members of the council.”

Garba added that in line with Sections 3(2) of the second schedule, the Pro Chancellor and External council members shall hold office for a period of four years, renewable for second and final tenure of another four years.

He said other appointees are Prof. Isa Bunkure, Provost Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education (SRCOE), Kumbotso, Vice Chancellor, Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education; Dr Kabiru Gwarzo, Deputy Provost (Academics) SRCOE, Kumbotso, Deputy Vice Chancellor; Dr Miswaru Bello, Deputy Provost (Administration), SRCOE, Kumbotso, Deputy Vice Chancellor; Saminu Bello Zubairu, Registrar, SRCOE, Kumbotso, Registrar; Ibrahim Yahaya, Bursar, SRCOE, Kumbotso, Bursar and Mabruka Abubakar Abba, College Librarian, SRCOE, Librarian. (NAN)