Kano Govt appeals for calm as Court delivers verdict today

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Kano state government has advised people in the state to remain calm and avoid acts capable of causing breach of the peace as the Appeal Court delivers judgement today  Friday, in the appeal filed by the NNPP against the judgement of the Kano Governorship Election Tribunal  

In a statement issued to newsmen in Kano by the state commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, on Thursday, said the advice becomes necessary as some may take advantage of the situation and cause breach of the peace 

Dantiye, who was reacting to tomorrow’s governorship election judgement by the Appeal Court in Abuja, stressed the need for people to maintain the peace for the development of the state and country at large.

He also called on security agencies to double their efforts in ensuring that law and order are maintained as well as ensure full protection of of lives and properties of  the citizens in the state.

