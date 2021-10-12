Kano Govt affirms commitment to end drug abuse, other vices

 The Kano State Government has reaffirmed it’s commitment towards eradicating abuse and other vices.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad-Umar, stated this when she visited Karaye Emirate Council.

Nuhannad-Umar said the state government has set modalities in place ensure all forms of societal vices becomes history.

”The State Government is committed inculcating moral values among the general public especially women and youths,” he said.

The commissioner also sought the support of  the Karaye Emirate Council in the fight against abuse.

She called on philanthropists and other stakeholders in the state assist in taking abuse the Kiru Reformatory Centre, in order rehabilitate them and reduce the effect of abuse which encourages criminal activities in the society.

Muhammad-Umar commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, for rehabilitating the Kiru Reformatory Centre.

“The state government has rehabilitated hundreds of youths and women as well as engaged them in skills acquisition reduce unemployment”

She further explained the mission of Rehabilitating Karaye Women centers was eradicate poverty from the grass root.

In his remark, the of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, commended the state government’s effort in the fight against drug abuse, adding the Kiru Reformatory Centre was committed promoting good morals among drug abusers.

Abubakar said rehabilitating the Karaye Women centre on the other hand, would go a long way in ensuring women were left behind in terms of development and called on philanthropists support the centre. (NAN)

