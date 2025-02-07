 Kano Govt. acquires 10 trucks to boost waste management

The Kano State government has procured 10 new heavy-duty refuse evacuation trucks and three excavators to enhance waste management and environmental sanitation in the state.

By Aminu Garko



This is contained in a statement issued by Sunusi Tofa ,media aide to Gov. Abba Yusuf ,in Kano on Friday .

Yusuf said that the new equipment aims to improve the efficiency of refuse collection and disposal across the state, addressing long-standing challenges in waste management.

He reiterated his administration’s dedication to sustainable environmental practices, urging residents to support government efforts through proper waste disposal culture.

“The new machines will be deployed immediately to key areas facing waste management challenges in the metropolitan local government areas,” he said.

Also, Dr. Dahir Hashim, the state Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.

Hashim noted that the new equipment would strengthen the state’s capacity to manage waste, reduce environmental pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change.(NAN)