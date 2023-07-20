Kano Governorship: INEC closes case without calling any witness

By Ramatu Garba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, closed its case against the All Progressive Congress (APC) without calling any witness at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioner APC is challenging INEC for declaring Abba Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the election that was conducted on March 18.

The petitioner is also asking the tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Kabir-Yusuf is not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

The respondents are INEC, Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

When the case came up for hearing, Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Oshayomi, told the tribunal that after thorough review of the petitioner case, INEC decided not to call any witness.

“Having consulted with our team leader the unavailability of our witness. We reviewed the petitioner case who have not been able to show that INEC did not conduct the election in compliance with the 2022 electoral act.

“We humbly apply for the case to be closed” Oshayomi said

Counsel to Yusuf, R A Lawal SAN and Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not object.

Earlier, Counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, on July 15, closed their case with 32 witnesses before the tribunal.

“The witnesses included party agents, star witness and subpoenaed witness”

The three man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until July 21, for the second respondent to open their defense.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

