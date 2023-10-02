Kano Governor, Yusuf reflects on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day

In a heartfelt speech delivered at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata, Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, marked Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary with a message of reflection and hope for the nation.

The governor addressed a crowd of enthusiastic citizens on Saturday, October 1, 2023.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf began his speech by congratulating the nation on reaching this significant milestone. He emphasized the importance of this day in celebrating Nigeria’s sovereignty and its ongoing journey as a liberal democracy, where citizens share equal rights, opportunities, and responsibilities.

Reflecting on the past, Governor Yusuf paid tribute to the heroes of the nation’s independence struggle, highlighting the contributions of renowned figures like Malam Aminu Kano, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello Chief Obafemi Awolawo Herbert Macaulay Bello ,Dr. Nmandi Azikiwe, Malam Sa’adu Zungu Maitama Sule, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba and many others. He emphasized that these leaders played crucial roles when they were young, inspiring today’s youth.

Governor Yusuf also acknowledged the efforts of past leaders in laying the foundation for a united and prosperous Nigeria. He called for recognition of the principles of fairness, equity, justice, and progress upon which the nation was built.

While acknowledging the progress made since independence, Governor Yusuf noted that Nigeria could have achieved more. He expressed concerns about challenges such as unemployment, insecurity, poverty, and education and healthcare issues. He urged sincere efforts to address these issues and promote unity.

The Governor highlighted the steps his administration had taken in Kano State, including improving security, combating drug-related issues, and providing skills acquisition opportunities for youth.

He also discussed initiatives to revamp the education and healthcare sectors, showing a commitment to the well-being of citizens.

On Education, the Governor explained that the state government provides free uniforms, meals,working materials as well as building of new schools across the 44 local government councils to mop all out of the school children roaming our streets.

Abba Kabir added that the state government sponsored 1001 first class graduates to study masters degree at universities abroad, payment of registration in some Federal Tertiary institution and reduction of 50 percent registration fee in all state- owned Tertiary education Institutions.

In Healthcare, the Governor stated that the state government rebuilt and equipped Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital to provide free medical care to children and renovation of all renovation and upgrading works in Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital and Bela Leprosy Hospital.

Governor Yusuf expressed hope for a better future, extended greetings to various segments of society, and wished Nigeria a Happy 63rd Independence Anniversary.

