Kano Governor sacks commissioner, adviser over alleged threat to Judges

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Friday sacked his Commissioner of Lands and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya, and the Special Adviser on Youth Development, Aliyu Yusuf-Imma.

The two officials had in a viral video disparaged Vice President Kashim Shettima and threatened to kill judges of the state governorship election petition tribunal if they upturned the election of Yusuf.

The governor has distanced himself from the “unguarded utterances”, according to the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu-Dantiye.

The commissioner said at a press conference in Kano that the governor had sacked the two officials with immediate effect.

“Kano State Government has respect for Vice President Kashim Shettima and the judiciary; henceforth no government official should talk on any issue outside his ministry or agency,” Halilu-Dantiye said.

He urged people of the state to be law abiding and respect the rule of law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sacked officials made the threats on Thursday after a special prayer by supporters of the governor for the tribunal judgment to be in their favour.

The viral video had attracted condemnation across the country with some calling for the arrest and prosecution of the duo. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

