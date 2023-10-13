Kano governor mourns Bello Maitama

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Friday described the death of Sen. Bello Maitama (Sardaunan Dutse) as a colossal loss not only to his family but also to the entire nation.

This is contained in a statement by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa in Kano on Friday.

Yusuf said his death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill considering his position in the society.

The governor while praying for the repose of the soul of the Sardauna of Dutse, prayed to Allah to grant his family, Jigawa and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

A technocrat, Islamic scholar, politician and a business tycoon, Maitama was the Minister of Internal Affairs and Commerce from 1979 to 1982.

He also served as a senator from 1999 to 2007. (NAN)

