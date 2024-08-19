Kano: Gov Yusuf denies knowledge of medical supply contract to 44 LGAs, orders probe

Gov. Abba K. Yusuf of Kano State has denied knowledge of the contract said to have been recently awarded for the supply of drugs to 44 Local Government Councils of the state.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner of Information Baba Halilu Dantiye and Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa and made available to Journalists in Kano.

The Governor therefore directed the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) to immediatly investigate the allegation and report the outcome for further necessary action.

Gov. Yusuf also urged the good people of Kano State to exercise patience pending the outcome of the investigation, the statement said.