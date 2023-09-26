Kano: Gov. Yusuf appoints 94 additional aides

By Aminu Garko

Appointments

Kano, Sept. 26, 2023 (NAN) Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of additional 94 Senior Special Assistants.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin- Tofa, in Kano on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier appointed 57 Special Assistants, thus bringing the total number to 72.

Only five women were among the 94 newly appointed aides announced by the governor.

They include Rahama Kabeer Fagge, Senior Special Reporter I, Government House; Amina Isah Bebeji, Special Reporter, SEMA; Maijidda Garba, Special Reporter, REB; Fatima Usman Muhammad, Senior Special Reporter, KNARDA; and Asiya Muhammad Umar, Special Reporter, Hospitality Management Institute.

Dawakin -Tofa said all the appointments take immediate effect. (NAN)

