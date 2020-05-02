Kano: Ganduje orders limited relaxation of lockdown

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed a limited relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state, allowing some degree of movements on Mondays and Thursdays.

The governor gave the directive through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Saturday in Kano.

Gov. Ganduje said the relaxation would be on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.

“With the consent of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kano State Government hereby relaxes the lockdown order and allows movement on Mondays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day,” the governor said.

He also urged the public to always maintain and observe COVID-19 safety measures, as given by health professionals, while carrying out their activities.

The governor restated that all other COVID-19 measures remained in place, especially social distancing and gathering.

He however revealed that, within the time for the relaxation of the lockdown order, all markets must remain closed.

“This is with the exception of Yankaba market, where perishable items are sold, and Yan Lemo market, where fruits are sold.(NAN)