Kano FRSC seizes 200 unregistered tricycles – Commander

The Kano State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has impounded 200 unregistered tricycles across the state.

Mr Ahmed Tijjani-Mohammed, the Acting Sector Commander in Kano, said this in a press statement issued on Friday in Kano.

According to him, the arrests followed the commencement of FRSC’s clampdown on unregistered motorcycles, tricycles and riders without licences.

“It may be recalled that the exercise, which is currently on going nationwide, was slated for Aug. 1 and later shifted to Oct. 2.

“This was to allow states’ internal revenue services to prepare adequately for the registration exercise, and for extensive sensitization campaigns to the target road users as well, among other reasons.”

Tijjani-Mohammedsaid said the FRSC in Kano met with the leaders of the three major unions of tricycle and motorcycle operators to ensure they sensitised their respective members.

“We made sure they understood that it was important for them to be registered and captured in the data of the National Vehicle Data Base,” he said.

Tijjani-Mohammed said the command would continue with the enforcement exercise until every rider complied.

He urged riders, who have not complied with the law, to do so to avoid being arrested. (NAN)