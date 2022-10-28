Kano food markets exhibit great sanitation culture- KNSG

Aisha Ahmed

Kano State Task Force Committee on sanitation says the three major food markets in Kano are exhibiting great culture in sanitation worth emulating.

The Chairman of the committee, Dr Kabiru Getso, stated this on Friday after inspecting the monthly environmental sanitation in the markets.

Getso, who is also the state Commissioner for Environment, said the committee selected the markets for the October round of the exercise to ensure a hygienic environment for selling food items.

According to him, “the committee is happy with the level of commitment of the three market managements. Although there are some suggestions we made at the abattoir for the need to carry out some repairs around their public toilet.”

Getso also appealed to the management of the three markets to uphold the spirit, noting that sanitation would save people from taking contaminated foods.

On the structure of the Kano Abattoir market, the chairman said that the government would upgrade it into a modern slaughter.

“They have a whole amazing setting and even have a veterinary hospital and doctors for infected animals to be identified and treated before slaughter.

“Their sanitary condition is really attractive and fulfilling although we made for little suggestions to improve the sanitary condition of the place.

“The condition of these markets is key to us because they are the sources of the foods we eat and thus called for strict monitoring,” Getso said.

The Chairman of Rimi Perishable and Vegetables Market, Mr Salisu Ya’u, urged the committee to keep up the inspection because it serves as a reminder to keep the environment clean.

Ya’u said the members of the market have imbibed the culture of conducting regular cleaning in order to ensure public safety and health.

The Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration introduced the monthly environmental sanitation for workplaces, markets and motor parks on every last Friday of the month.(NAN)

