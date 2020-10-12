Kano fixes Oct. 26 for re-opening of tertiary institutions

The Kano State Government has fixed Oct. 26 for re-opening of the state-owned universities and other higher institutions of learning for continuation of 2019/2020 academic session.

The state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, made this known at a news conference in Kano on Monday.

She said the decision to re-open the institutions was reached at a meeting with stakeholders, adding that the government had decontaminated the schools.