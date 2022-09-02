Kano Fire Service saves 91 lives, property worth N24. 9m in August

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service said it saved 91 lives and property worth N24.9 million from 29 fire incidents in August.

This is contained in a statement issued by the service Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Friday in Kano.

Abdullahi however, said that 11 persons lost their lives while property worth N8.3 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.

He said the service responded to 55 rescue calls and 14 false alarms from residents of the state.

The spokesperson urged the general public to be cautious when handling fire related activities to prevent accidents.

He also cautioned motorists to drive with extra care to avoid accidents especially during the rainy season. (NAN)

