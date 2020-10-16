Kano Fire Service saves 69 lives in 2 weeks

The State , says it has saved 69 lives from incidents in the past two weeks in the state.

Mr Saidu Muhammed, the Public Relations Officer of the Officer, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Friday in .

Muhammed said that six lives were lost in the incidents while 10 distress calls, seven false alarms and 46 rescue calls were recorded within the period under review.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“The calls emanated from victims and witnesses of collapsed building incidents, road crashes and disasters among others,” he said.

Muhammed advised residents  in the state to be cautious of using electrical appliances to guard against fire disaster.

He also warned against storing petrol and other inflammable products in shops and homes. (NAN)

