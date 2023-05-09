Kano Fire Service saves 64 lives, N73m worth of properties in April, says official

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service saved 64 lives and property worth N73 million in 83 fire incidents recorded in the month of April.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Mr Saminu Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi, however, said that 23 persons lost their lives while properties worth N29 million were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The service responded to 45 distress calls and nine false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The spokesman advised the general public to handle fire with care to avoid loss of lives and property especially during this period. (NAN)