Kano Fire Service saves 5 persons, N446m properties in May

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service said it saved five persons and properties worth N446 million from 55 incidents recorded in the month of May.

It also said that five persons lost their lives while properties worth 273 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that the service responded to nine emergency calls and seven false alarms from residents of the state.

Abdullahi advised the members of the general public to handle fire with care during Eid-el- Kabir.

“Make sure you stay away from smoke to avoid being choked and turn off electrical appliances before leaving your homes, shops or market places,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)