The Kano State Fire Service has rescued 48 people from fire disasters this February.
The Public Relations’ Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.
Muhammed said that two lives were lost to fire during the period, while 52 distress calls, nine false alarms and 30 rescue calls were received by the service.
“The calls were made by victims of collapsed buildings or fire disasters; sometimes, the calls came through individuals who witnessed the incidents,” he said.
Muhammed cautioned residents of the state against misuse of electrical appliances, to prevent fire disasters.
He also warned against storing of petrol at homes and shops. (NAN)