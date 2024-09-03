Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, N102.9m property in 1 month

The Kano State Fire Service said it saved three people and property worth N102.9 million from 21 fire incidents recorded in August.

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that about three persons died during the period under review, while property worth N47.8 million was destroyed by fire during the period.

“The service responded to 11 emergency calls and zero false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

He advised the general public to handle fire with care, make sure they turned off electrical appliances, gas and generators before leaving their homes.(NAN)