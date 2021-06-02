Kano Fire Service saves 197 lives, properties worth N75m in May

The Kano Fire Service says it saved 197 lives and property worth N75 million in 68 fire incidents recorded in the in May.

Saminu Abdullahi, Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, gave the figures in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

He, however, said that 22 lives were lost and worth N22.9 million destroyed by fire the period under review.

“The Service responded to 83 rescue calls and 14 false alarms from residents of the ,” he added.

Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents in the to careless handling of cooking gas and use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks.

The PRO also urged parents to stop their wards’ from swimming in open water and playing near Groundwater Wells. (NAN)

