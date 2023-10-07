Kano Fire Service saves 17 lives, N34m property in 1 month

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service on Friday said it saved property worth N34 million from 21 fire incidents in September.

It said 17 lives were also saved within the period under review.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Saminu Abdullahi, in Kano.

Abdullahi, however, said six persons lost their lives, while properties worth N23 million were destroyed in the incidents.

“The service responded to 16 rescue calls and six false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The spokesman advised motorists to avoid the use of liquefied petroleum gases(LPG) cylinder in their vehicles and generators to avoid inferno.

” Rather look for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and cylinder for safety,” Abdullahi said.

He also advised the general public to handle fire with care and continue to clear their drainages to avoid unforeseen circumstances.(NAN)

