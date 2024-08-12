Kano Fire Service saves 154 persons, N80m property in July

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service, said it saved 154 people and property worth N80 million from 13 fire incidents in July.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that about 150 persons and many animals died due to fire incidents during the period under review while property worth N26.7 million were also destroyed by fire.

“The service responded to 12 emergency calls and one false alarm from residents of the state during the period,” he said.

He advised the general public to handle fire with care and ensure they turn off any electrical appliances before leaving their premises, especially those who cook and sell food at the night

He also urged motorists to drive with caution during the raining season to avoid unforseen circumstances.(NAN)