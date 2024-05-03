Kano Fire Service saves 15 lives, N100m property in April

The Kano State Fire Service said it saved 15 persons and property worth N100 million from 60 fire incidents recorded in April.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

Abdullahi also said that two persons died, while propertiy worth N43.6 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

“The service responded to 13 rescue calls and seven false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The PRO advised the general public to handle fire with care, make sure they turned off any source of open fires before leaving their premises, especially those who cooked and sold food in the night.

Abdullahi also urged motorists to drive carefully and follow traffic rules to avoid accidents. (NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi