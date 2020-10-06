Kano Fire Service saves 139 lives, N37m property in Sept.

Kano State Fire Service says it has saved 139 lives and property worth N37 million in 36 fire incidents in the state in the month of September.
Mr Saidu Muhammad, Public Relations Officer of the Service, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano.
Muhammad disclosed that the fire incidents were recorded between Sept. 1 and 30, in various parts of the state.
He said that 13 lives were lost and properties worth N14 million destroyed by fire in the period under review.
“The Service responded to 88 rescue calls and 20 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.
Muhammad identified careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical appliances and poor wiring as the major causes of fire incidents in the state.(NAN)
