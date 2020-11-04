Kano Fire Service saves 132 lives, N16.5m property in October

The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 132 lives and property worth N16.5 million in 41 fire incidents in the state in October.

The Public Relations Officer of service, Mr Saidu Muhammad, said this in a statement in Kano on Wednesday.

Muhammad who said that the fire incidents occurred in different parts of the state from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, attributed the success of the service to its synergy with the public.

He, however, said that nine persons died in the course of the fire outbreaks, while property valued at N8.6 million was destroyed.