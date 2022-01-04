Kano Fire Service saves 1,240 lives, N1.58bn property

The Kano State Fire Service has saved 1,240 lives and property worth N1.58 billion in 831 fire incidents recorded in the state in the past one year.

This is contained in a statement by Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi disclosed that 182 persons lost their lives and property worth N660 million destroyed to the fire during the period under review.

“The service responded to 817 rescue calls and 201 false alarms from residents of the state.

“In the year under review from the 27 fire stations across the state, we rescued 25 of the 150 people that fell , trapped in open water well,” he said.

The service, he said, also rescued one person electrocuted at a railway cabin in Kofar Nassarawa area of Kano metropolis.

Abdullahi said the service also attended to 655 road accidents and two building collapse, adding that six persons were found dead and three trapped animals rescued.

The spokesman attributed the fire incidents to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.

While urging the people to handle fire with care to prevent fire outbreaks, Abdullahi advised motorists to abide by traffic regulations to avoid road crashes.

“Parents should be vigilant to monitor their wards, especially swimming in fonds and playing in dangerous places,” he said. (NAN)

