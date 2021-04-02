Kano Fire Service saves 122 lives, N81.3m in March

The Fire Service says it saved 122 lives and worth N81.3million in 116 fire incidents recorded in the state in March.

Saminu Abdullahi, Public Officer (PRO) of the Service, gave the figures in a statement in Kano.

He however said 20 lives were lost and worth N39.6million destroyed by fire during the period under .

“The Service responded to 88 rescue calls and 22 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.

Abdullahi attributed of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always handle fire with to prevent outbreaks. (NAN)

