The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 122 lives and property worth N81.3million in 116 fire incidents recorded in the state in March.

Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, gave the figures in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He however said that 20 lives were lost and property worth N39.6million destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The Service responded to 88 rescue calls and 22 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.

Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

