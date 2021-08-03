Kano Fire Service saves 107 lives, properties worth N27.9m

August 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Kano State Service saved 107 lives and property worth N27.9million in 32 incidents recorded in state last month.

Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Service, gave statistics in a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

He said 11 lives were lost and property worth N10.5 million destroyed by during the period under .

“The Service responded to 64 rescue calls and 21 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.

Abdullahi attributed most of the incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always handle fire with care to outbreak.

The PRO also urged parents to stop their wards from swimming in open water and monitor their movement.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,