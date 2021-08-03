Kano Fire Service saves 107 lives, properties worth N27.9m

The Kano State Fire Service saved 107 lives and property worth N27.9million in 32 fire incidents recorded in the state last month.

Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, gave the statistics in a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that 11 lives were lost and property worth N10.5 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The Service responded to 64 rescue calls and 21 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.

Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent outbreak.

The PRO also urged parents to stop their wards from swimming in open water and monitor their movement.(NAN)

