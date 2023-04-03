Kano Fire Service saved 45 lives, property worth N285.6m in March – official

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service saved 45 lives and property worth N285.6 million in 86 fire incidents in March, a statement by its spokesman, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, said on Monday in Kano.

It added, however, that 11 persons lost their lives while property worth N113.2 million were destroyed in the incidents.

The statement said that the service responded to 43 rescue calls and 10 false alarms from residents within the period.

The spokesman urged Kano State residents to be cautious when handling electrical appliances and anything related to fire during the harmattan season. (NAN)