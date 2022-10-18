Kano Fire Service retrieves dead man from diesel tank

By Ramatu Garba

Kano State Fire Service brought out a man from a diesel tank at a company in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state on Monday in an unconscious state.

He had a jerry can in his hand.

Spokesman of the Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi stated that it received an emergency call and raced to the scene to take the man out of the diesel tank.

He added that the man was confirmed dead by a doctor.

His body was handed over to the police at Panshekara Police Division, Kano.

“Efforts to identify him proved abortive as security personnel at the company claimed they did not know him,’’ Abdullahi stated. (NAN)

