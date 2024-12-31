Kano Fire Service rescues 279 persons, N1.8bn property in 2024

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service said it rescued 279 persons and property worth N1.8 billion from 55 fire incidents recorded from January to December.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

According to Abdullahi, 201 persons lost their lives, while property, including animals, worth N756 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

“The service responded to 144 emergency calls and 63 false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

He advised the public to handle fire with care, make sure they turn off electrical installations and gadgets before leaving their homes

Abdullahi also urged motorists to drive with caution during the festive season to avoid road crashes. (NAN)