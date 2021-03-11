The Kano State Fire Service on Thursday said that it had rescued alive 18-year-old Usman Muktar from early Wednesday’s inferno at the NAP gas filling station, Kano.

Alhaji Saminu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, said in a statement that the fire occurred at the gas station located at Yankaba, Hadejia Road, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Yusuf said the fire, which started at 1.14 a.m. on Wednesday in the ancient city, razed part of the compartment and light pump at the station.

“We received a distress call at 1.14 a.m. from Malam Jibril Haruna at the Dakata Police Station.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 1.22 a.m.

“Usman Muktar, 18, was trapped in the fire and sustained injuries,” he said.

The spokesman noted that the victim was rescued alive and taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment.

Yusuf said the cause of the incident was being investigated. (NAN)

