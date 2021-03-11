Kano Fire Service rescues 18-year-old from gas station inferno

March 11, 2021



The Kano State on Thursday said it had rescued alive 18-year-old Usman Muktar from early Wednesday’s inferno at the NAP gas filling station, Kano.

Alhaji Saminu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer, Kano State , said in a statement the fire occurred at the gas station located at Yankaba, Hadejia Road, Area of the state.

Yusuf said the fire, which started at 1.14 a.m. in the ancient city, razed part of the compartment and light pump at the station.

“We received a distress call at 1.14 a.m. from Malam Jibril Haruna at the Dakata Police Station.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 1.22 a.m.

“Usman Muktar, 18, was trapped in the fire and sustained injuries,” he said.

The spokesman noted the victim was rescued alive and taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Kano for treatment.

Yusuf said the cause of the incident was being investigated. (NAN)

