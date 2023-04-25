Kano fire service records 258 fire incidents in 3 months

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service, said it recorded 258 fire incidents in three months in different parts of the state.

The Director of the service, Alhaji Hassan Muhammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Mohammed said the incidents were recorded in companies, dwelling houses, shops, filling stations, markets, poultry farm, motor vehicles among others.

“Most of the fire incidents were caused by misuse of electrical appliances, overload of electrical outlets, plugging too many things into one outlet and use of fake and substandard electric cables,’’ he said.

Muhammed advised the general public to desist from storing petroleum products at home, refueling generator while it is on, and repairing faulty gas cylinder at home.

The director also urged residents to always turn off gas burner and cylinder, when not in use and stop using mosquito coil close to the kitchen.(NAN)