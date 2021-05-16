Kano fire service confirms death of girl, 16, after falling into well

May 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Service has confirmed the death 16-year-old Aisha Muhammad, who allegedly fell into a well at Ja’en, behind Masallacin Juma’a in Kano on Saturday night.

This is contained in a statement by Saminu Abdullahi, the Relations Officer (PRO), Service, made available to newsmen on Sunday.


Abdullahi said that the service received distressed call about the incident on Saturday night.


“We received a distress call one Aisha Ibrahim about 08:45 p.m.


“On receiving the information, we quickly sent a rescue to the scene at 08:55p.m. and extracted Muhammad’s body the well and conveyed it to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.


“The corpse was handed over to her , Aliyu Muhammad,” the PRO said.


Abdullahi said that the cause the incident was still yet unknown but the case was being investigated police.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,