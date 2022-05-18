Kano explosion: Orji Kalu sympathises with Kano residents, seeks investigation

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the gas cylinder explosion on Aba road, Sabon Gari, Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the explosion occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, leading to loss of lives and property.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, described the incident as unfortunate and painful.

He urged residents of the state to remain calm and peaceful.

While applauding the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), security agencies, non-profit organisations and other stakeholders for their rescue efforts, Kalu advised the state government and appropriate authorities to commence full scale investigations into the incident.

He, however, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

According to Kalu, the gas cylinder explosion along Aba road at Sabon Gari area of Kano state is painful and unfortunate.

“I use this medium to sympathise with the government and people of Kano State, especially families of the departed souls and other victims.

“The appropriate authorities must swing into action to investigate the causes of the ugly incident.

“The rescue efforts of NEMA, non-profit organisations and other stakeholders are impressive and commendable.

“I strongly believe upon conclusion of investigations, appropriate recommendations will be adopted to forestall recurrence’’.

Kalu prayed for quick recovery for hospitalised victims and successful rescue operations. (NAN)

