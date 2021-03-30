Kano Executive Council approves Public Debt Management Office Bill 2020 –commissioner

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The state Executive Council has approved the state Public Debt Management Office Bill and ordered the transmission of same to the state for passage into law.A signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, made this known in on Tuesday.Garba said that when passed,

the law would allow for the establishment of a Public Debt Management Office in the state, as of ongoing institutional reforms at all levels of .He added that the law would also work towards achieving the objectives of transparency and accountability in governance.Also, the council made other approvals for the release of over N13 million, for the procurement of text books titled: Basic Science for Senior Secondary Schools.

The sum of over N12 million  for Comprehensive Islamic Studies for Junior Secondary Schools classes 1-3 and Senior Secondary Schools classes 1-3, as well as procurement of Mathematics text books at the cost of over N17 million. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,