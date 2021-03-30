The Kano state Executive Council has approved the state Public Debt Management Office Bill 2020 and ordered the transmission of same to the state House of Assembly for passage into law.A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, made this known in Kano on Tuesday.Garba said that when passed,

the law would allow for the establishment of a Public Debt Management Office in the state, as part of ongoing institutional reforms at all levels of government.He added that the law would also work towards achieving the objectives of transparency and accountability in governance.Also, the council made other approvals for the release of over N13 million, for the procurement of text books titled: Basic Science for Senior Secondary Schools.

The sum of over N12 million for Comprehensive Islamic Studies for Junior Secondary Schools classes 1-3 and Senior Secondary Schools classes 1-3, as well as procurement of Mathematics text books at the cost of over N17 million. (NAN)

