Kano executive council approves N9bn for Muhammadu Buhari interchange

The Kano State Council on Tuesday approved the release of N9 billion construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at Hotoro, along Maiduguri Road in Kano metropolis.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed in a statement he issued on the outcome of the weekly Council meeting.

The statement noted that the project was part of the government’ commitment to construct road networks to address congestion in the state.

“The project is in line with government’ policy of transforming Kano into a mega city as well as boosting .

“Kano has been recording significant increase in the influx of and therefore needs to redesign and improve existing road networks,’’ it said.

The statement announced that council also approved the release of over N44 million re-accreditation and resource visitation for Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta.

It said that council’ approval included the utilization of savings realized from the implementation of Universal Basic Education 2019 Fund Intervention Projects.

The statement said amounted to over N32m from the State Universal Basic Education Board. (NAN)

